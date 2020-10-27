Earnings results for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

DexCom last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company earned $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.9. DexCom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DexCom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $400.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.26%. The high price target for DXCM is $500.00 and the low price target for DXCM is $200.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom does not currently pay a dividend. DexCom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

In the past three months, DexCom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,863,644.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of DexCom is held by insiders. 97.51% of the stock of DexCom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM



Earnings for DexCom are expected to grow by 24.44% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 190.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 190.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.84. DexCom has a PEG Ratio of 3.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DexCom has a P/B Ratio of 43.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

