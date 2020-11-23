Earnings results for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diana Shipping in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.08%. The high price target for DSX is $2.25 and the low price target for DSX is $1.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping does not currently pay a dividend. Diana Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

In the past three months, Diana Shipping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.19% of the stock of Diana Shipping is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX



Earnings for Diana Shipping are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Diana Shipping is -1.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diana Shipping is -1.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diana Shipping has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

