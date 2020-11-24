Earnings results for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods last posted its earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Its revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. DICK’S Sporting Goods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.87%. The high price target for DKS is $71.00 and the low price target for DKS is $27.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DICK’S Sporting Goods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.42, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a forecasted downside of 10.9% from its current price of $58.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DICK’S Sporting Goods has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DICK’S Sporting Goods is 33.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DICK’S Sporting Goods will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.21% next year. This indicates that DICK’S Sporting Goods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

In the past three months, DICK’S Sporting Goods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,365,146.00 in company stock. Only 30.57% of the stock of DICK’S Sporting Goods is held by insiders. 70.35% of the stock of DICK’S Sporting Goods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS



Earnings for DICK’S Sporting Goods are expected to grow by 0.47% in the coming year, from $4.26 to $4.28 per share. The P/E ratio of DICK’S Sporting Goods is 20.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.48. The P/E ratio of DICK’S Sporting Goods is 20.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

