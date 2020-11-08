AMYRIS (NASDAQ:AMRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris last issued its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Amyris has generated ($2.72) earnings per share over the last year. Amyris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMYRIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris’ stock was trading at $2.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMRS shares have decreased by 36.1% and is now trading at $1.89.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY (NYSE:BCEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. Bonanza Creek Energy has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Bonanza Creek Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BONANZA CREEK ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy’s stock was trading at $10.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCEI stock has increased by 48.8% and is now trading at $16.08.

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aldeyra Therapeutics has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year. Aldeyra Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $2.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALDX stock has increased by 139.4% and is now trading at $6.68.

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:EVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Entravision Communications has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Entravision Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications’ stock was trading at $2.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EVC stock has decreased by 5.5% and is now trading at $1.90.