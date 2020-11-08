ARAVIVE (NASDAQ:ARAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive last issued its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.24. Aravive has generated ($1.57) earnings per share over the last year. Aravive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARAVIVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive’s stock was trading at $4.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARAV stock has decreased by 12.6% and is now trading at $4.36.

PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Proteostasis Therapeutics has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PTI shares have decreased by 3.4% and is now trading at $1.12.

CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CLBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. Caladrius Biosciences has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year. Caladrius Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences’ stock was trading at $2.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLBS stock has decreased by 32.1% and is now trading at $1.52.

ZIMMER BIOMET (NYSE:ZBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet last issued its earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Its revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has generated $7.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.8.

HOW HAS ZIMMER BIOMET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet’s stock was trading at $111.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ZBH shares have increased by 24.6% and is now trading at $138.52.