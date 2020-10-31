ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS (NASDAQ:ARLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year. Alliance Resource Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners’ stock was trading at $5.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARLP stock has decreased by 36.7% and is now trading at $3.22.

MKS INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:MKSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. MKS Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MKS INSTRUMENTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments’ stock was trading at $89.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MKSI shares have increased by 20.8% and is now trading at $108.39.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:PFIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services last issued its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $23.93 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Peoples Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services’ stock was trading at $38.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFIS stock has decreased by 8.1% and is now trading at $35.85.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY (NYSE:FBHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Fortune Brands Home & Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security’s stock was trading at $54.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FBHS shares have increased by 47.2% and is now trading at $80.87.