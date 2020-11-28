ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.82. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $28.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARWR stock has increased by 120.6% and is now trading at $62.99.

REMARK (NASDAQ:MARK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark last released its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Remark has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Remark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REMARK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark’s stock was trading at $0.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MARK shares have increased by 211.1% and is now trading at $1.40.

CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:CBPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products last announced its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business earned $138.54 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products has generated $4.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.2. China Biologic Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products’ stock was trading at $115.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBPO shares have increased by 2.7% and is now trading at $118.95.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:SY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International last issued its earnings results on November 25th, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.5. So-Young International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International’s stock was trading at $10.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SY stock has increased by 33.2% and is now trading at $13.64.