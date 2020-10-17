ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML last announced its earnings results on July 15th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Its revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.6. ASML has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASML’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML’s stock was trading at $264.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ASML stock has increased by 46.5% and is now trading at $386.90.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WNS)

WNS last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm earned $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. WNS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WNS’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WNS)

WNS’s stock was trading at $59.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WNS shares have increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $62.93.

HMN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HMNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. HMN Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7.

HOW HAS HMN FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial’s stock was trading at $18.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HMNF stock has decreased by 24.3% and is now trading at $13.90.

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CHMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.78. The business earned $20.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Chemung Financial has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7.

HOW HAS CHEMUNG FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial’s stock was trading at $26.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHMG stock has increased by 30.6% and is now trading at $34.99.