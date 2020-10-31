BALCHEM (NASDAQ:BCPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.2. Balchem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BALCHEM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem’s stock was trading at $89.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCPC stock has increased by 11.9% and is now trading at $99.95.

DYNEX CAPITAL (NYSE:DX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8. Dynex Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DYNEX CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital’s stock was trading at $14.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DX stock has increased by 9.6% and is now trading at $16.38.

STONECO (NASDAQ:STNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.7. StoneCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STONECO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo’s stock was trading at $36.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STNE shares have increased by 44.6% and is now trading at $52.54.

DIGITAL TURBINE (NASDAQ:APPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Turbine has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.5. Digital Turbine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIGITAL TURBINE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine’s stock was trading at $5.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APPS stock has increased by 387.4% and is now trading at $28.66.

