CHURCHILL DOWNS (NASDAQ:CHDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Churchill Downs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHURCHILL DOWNS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs’ stock was trading at $98.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHDN shares have increased by 50.8% and is now trading at $149.15.

MYR GROUP (NASDAQ:MYRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. MYR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MYR GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group’s stock was trading at $25.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MYRG shares have increased by 69.9% and is now trading at $42.75.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:BAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Baxter International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BAXTER INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International’s stock was trading at $77.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BAX shares have decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $77.57.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:PFSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company earned $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. PennyMac Financial Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. PennyMac Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

HOW HAS PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services’ stock was trading at $34.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFSI shares have increased by 46.5% and is now trading at $50.82.

