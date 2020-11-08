FATE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FATE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Its revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fate Therapeutics has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Fate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FATE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $23.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FATE stock has increased by 102.9% and is now trading at $48.28.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE (NYSE:MIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Macquarie Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure’s stock was trading at $34.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MIC stock has decreased by 20.3% and is now trading at $27.36.

HESKA (NASDAQ:HSKA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.37. Heska has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Heska has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HESKA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska’s stock was trading at $81.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HSKA stock has increased by 53.0% and is now trading at $125.24.

GROUPON (NASDAQ:GRPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Groupon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GROUPON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon’s stock was trading at $17.1120 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GRPN stock has increased by 30.4% and is now trading at $22.32.