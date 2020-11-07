IVERIC BIO (NASDAQ:ISEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio last issued its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. IVERIC bio has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. IVERIC bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IVERIC BIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio’s stock was trading at $4.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ISEE shares have increased by 45.3% and is now trading at $6.48.

RAMACO RESOURCES (NASDAQ:METC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Ramaco Resources has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Ramaco Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAMACO RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources’ stock was trading at $2.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, METC stock has increased by 25.9% and is now trading at $2.92.

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:ACEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Accel Entertainment has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT? (NYSE:ACEL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accel Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

DUKE ENERGY (NYSE:DUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5.

HOW HAS DUKE ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy’s stock was trading at $90.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DUK shares have increased by 3.6% and is now trading at $94.22.