MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Its revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Mondelez International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International’s stock was trading at $52.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MDLZ shares have increased by 6.3% and is now trading at $55.64.

CATALENT (NYSE:CTLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Catalent has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.3. Catalent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CATALENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent’s stock was trading at $46.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTLT stock has increased by 122.5% and is now trading at $102.48.

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:IONS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Its revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $49.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IONS shares have decreased by 0.9% and is now trading at $48.72.

ARTESIAN RESOURCES (NASDAQ:ARTNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $21.75 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Artesian Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARTESIAN RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources’ stock was trading at $33.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARTNA stock has increased by 8.2% and is now trading at $36.10.