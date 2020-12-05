NETAPP (NASDAQ:NTAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp last posted its earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Its revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. NetApp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETAPP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp’s stock was trading at $40.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTAP stock has increased by 48.3% and is now trading at $59.99.

(NASDAQ:BLCT)

No earning Data

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF BLUECITY? (NASDAQ:BLCT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlueCity in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

QUHUO (NYSE:QH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QH)

Quhuo last announced its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.19. Quhuo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF QUHUO? (NYSE:QH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quhuo in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BHAT)

HOW HAS FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s stock was trading at $0.7908 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BHAT stock has increased by 10.1% and is now trading at $0.8705.