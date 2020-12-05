ORGANIGRAM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OGI)

HOW HAS ORGANIGRAM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram’s stock was trading at $1.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OGI stock has decreased by 15.7% and is now trading at $1.45.

SNOWFLAKE (NYSE:SNOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake last released its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm earned $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. Its revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Snowflake has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Snowflake has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF SNOWFLAKE? (NYSE:SNOW)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Snowflake in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

MEDALLIA (NYSE:MDLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia last posted its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Medallia has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Medallia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEDALLIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia’s stock was trading at $19.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MDLA shares have increased by 53.6% and is now trading at $30.48.

HUAZHU GROUP (NASDAQ:HTHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group last posted its earnings data on September 14th, 2020. The reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS HUAZHU GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group’s stock was trading at $30.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HTHT stock has increased by 66.1% and is now trading at $50.43.