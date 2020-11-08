PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. PCTEL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PCTEL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL’s stock was trading at $5.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PCTI stock has decreased by 4.7% and is now trading at $5.07.

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS (NYSE:NMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners’ stock was trading at $7.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NMM shares have decreased by 11.5% and is now trading at $6.45.

WESTWATER RESOURCES (NASDAQ:WWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwater Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS WESTWATER RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources’ stock was trading at $1.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WWR stock has increased by 149.7% and is now trading at $3.82.

RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:RIBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). RiceBran Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RiceBran Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies’ stock was trading at $0.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RIBT stock has decreased by 49.5% and is now trading at $0.4750.