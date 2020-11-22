PERCEPTRON (NASDAQ:PRCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron last posted its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Perceptron has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Perceptron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERCEPTRON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron’s stock was trading at $6.88 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PRCP shares have increased by 1.0% and is now trading at $6.95.

FINVOLUTION GROUP (NYSE:FINV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $256.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4.

HOW HAS FINVOLUTION GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group’s stock was trading at $2.03 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FINV stock has increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $2.04.

BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB (NYSE:BJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club last released its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. BJ’s Wholesale Club has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s stock was trading at $39.24 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BJ stock has increased by 7.0% and is now trading at $42.00.

FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:BHAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s stock was trading at $0.7956 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BHAT stock has increased by 8.1% and is now trading at $0.86.