RUHNN (NASDAQ:RUHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn last announced its earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.30. Ruhnn has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ruhnn has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RUHNN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn’s stock was trading at $7.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RUHN shares have decreased by 58.5% and is now trading at $3.07.

THE GAP (NYSE:GPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm earned $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The Gap has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year. The Gap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE GAP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap’s stock was trading at $10.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GPS stock has increased by 98.3% and is now trading at $21.75.

IMEDIA BRANDS (NASDAQ:IMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iMedia Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IMEDIA BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands’ stock was trading at $2.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IMBI shares have increased by 166.7% and is now trading at $6.16.

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE (NYSE:XIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $284.36 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS XINYUAN REAL ESTATE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate’s stock was trading at $2.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XIN stock has increased by 0.0% and is now trading at $2.72.