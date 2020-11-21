SOHU.COM (NASDAQ:SOHU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com has generated ($3.25) earnings per share over the last year. Sohu.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOHU.COM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com’s stock was trading at $18.59 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SOHU shares have increased by 4.7% and is now trading at $19.46.

PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PRT)

HOW HAS PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust’s stock was trading at $1.8850 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PRT shares have increased by 55.2% and is now trading at $2.9250.

THE TJX COMPANIES (NYSE:TJX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies last released its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.5. The TJX Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE TJX COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies’ stock was trading at $51.74 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TJX shares have increased by 17.3% and is now trading at $60.68.

THE CHILDREN’S PLACE (NASDAQ:PLCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place last released its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place has generated $5.36 earnings per share over the last year. The Children’s Place has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE CHILDREN’S PLACE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place’s stock was trading at $25.60 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PLCE shares have increased by 57.0% and is now trading at $40.20.