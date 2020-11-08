SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SYRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business earned $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year. Syros Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $5.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SYRS stock has increased by 63.9% and is now trading at $8.44.

CITY OFFICE REIT (NYSE:CIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. City Office REIT has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. City Office REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITY OFFICE REIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT’s stock was trading at $9.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CIO shares have decreased by 34.2% and is now trading at $6.34.

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:UEPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $25.98 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has generated ($1.70) earnings per share over the last year. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ stock was trading at $3.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UEPS stock has decreased by 18.8% and is now trading at $2.94.

ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS (NYSE:ELOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $2.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ELOX shares have decreased by 9.0% and is now trading at $2.62.