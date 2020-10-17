UNITED CONTINENTAL (NASDAQ:UAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental last posted its earnings results on October 14th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. United Continental has generated $12.05 earnings per share over the last year. United Continental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED CONTINENTAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental’s stock was trading at $49.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UAL stock has decreased by 30.8% and is now trading at $34.16.

BANCFIRST (NASDAQ:BANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst last released its earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. BancFirst has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. BancFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCFIRST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst’s stock was trading at $37.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BANF stock has increased by 18.0% and is now trading at $43.82.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (NYSE:BK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Its revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bank of New York Mellon has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2.

HOW HAS BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon’s stock was trading at $34.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BK shares have increased by 11.2% and is now trading at $38.02.

EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:EMCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8.

HOW HAS EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial’s stock was trading at $25.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EMCF shares have decreased by 4.0% and is now trading at $24.00.