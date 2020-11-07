AMERESCO (NYSE:AMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3. Ameresco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERESCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco’s stock was trading at $18.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMRC stock has increased by 125.7% and is now trading at $41.98.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS (NYSE:NEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stock was trading at $1.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEX stock has increased by 29.2% and is now trading at $1.99.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:ENBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $596 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. Its revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enable Midstream Partners has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Enable Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners’ stock was trading at $5.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ENBL shares have decreased by 11.1% and is now trading at $4.55.

HALL OF FAME VILLAGE (NASDAQ:HOFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Village last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Village has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE HALL OF FAME VILLAGE’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NASDAQ:HOFV)

