AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV ADR SERIES L (NYSE:AMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KO)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L last announced its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV ADR SERIES L’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KO)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s stock was trading at $14.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMX shares have decreased by 10.6% and is now trading at $12.88.

SILGAN (NASDAQ:SLGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Silgan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SILGAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan’s stock was trading at $27.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLGN stock has increased by 29.7% and is now trading at $35.74.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES (NYSE:UHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has generated $9.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Universal Health Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. Universal Health Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services’ stock was trading at $110.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UHS stock has increased by 4.9% and is now trading at $115.58.

GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:GNCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm earned $0.91 million during the quarter. Genocea Biosciences has generated ($2.09) earnings per share over the last year. Genocea Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. Genocea Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences’ stock was trading at $1.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GNCA shares have increased by 25.7% and is now trading at $2.30.