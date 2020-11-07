ARCHROCK (NYSE:AROC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. Archrock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCHROCK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock’s stock was trading at $4.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AROC shares have increased by 58.3% and is now trading at $6.49.

AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS (NASDAQ:ATAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. America First Multifamily Investors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. America First Multifamily Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors’ stock was trading at $7.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATAX stock has decreased by 45.2% and is now trading at $3.84.

CYTOKINETICS (NASDAQ:CYTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year. Cytokinetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CYTOKINETICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics’ stock was trading at $12.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CYTK stock has increased by 46.1% and is now trading at $17.57.

COHEN & COMPANY INC. (NYSE:COHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. last released its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $24.12 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HAS COHEN & COMPANY INC. BEEN RECEIVING FAVORABLE NEWS COVERAGE? (NYSE:COHN)

Media coverage about COHN stock has been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cohen & Company Inc. earned a news impact score of -3.8 on InfoTrie’s scale. They also gave news headlines about the company a news buzz of 10.0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

