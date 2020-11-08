BILL.COM (NYSE:BILL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bill.com has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. Bill.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BILL.COM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com’s stock was trading at $45.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BILL shares have increased by 126.6% and is now trading at $102.10.

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION (NASDAQ:LOPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business earned $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Grand Canyon Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRAND CANYON EDUCATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education’s stock was trading at $75.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LOPE shares have increased by 8.8% and is now trading at $81.84.

CRONOS GROUP (NASDAQ:CRON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business earned $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cronos Group has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Cronos Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRONOS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group’s stock was trading at $5.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CRON shares have increased by 38.8% and is now trading at $7.51.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:BLFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. BioLife Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions’ stock was trading at $12.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLFS shares have increased by 176.2% and is now trading at $33.83.