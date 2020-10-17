CITIGROUP (NYSE:C) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:C)

Citigroup last posted its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has generated $7.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Citigroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITIGROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:C)

Citigroup’s stock was trading at $50.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, C shares have decreased by 15.0% and is now trading at $43.19.

ACCOLADE (NASDAQ:ACCD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. Accolade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ACCOLADE? (NASDAQ:ACCD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accolade in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:TACO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants last released its earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Del Taco Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DEL TACO RESTAURANTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants’ stock was trading at $4.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TACO shares have increased by 72.6% and is now trading at $8.18.

SCHLUMBERGER (NYSE:SLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger last announced its earnings results on October 16th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm earned $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Its revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Schlumberger has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SCHLUMBERGER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger’s stock was trading at $17.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLB stock has decreased by 13.9% and is now trading at $14.97.