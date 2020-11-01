CHAMPIONX (NYSE:CHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year. ChampionX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF CHAMPIONX? (NYSE:CHX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChampionX in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PROV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Provident Financial has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Provident Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial’s stock was trading at $15.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PROV stock has decreased by 19.7% and is now trading at $12.66.

TEXTRON (NYSE:TXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TXT)

Textron last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Textron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXTRON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TXT)

Textron’s stock was trading at $30.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TXT shares have increased by 18.4% and is now trading at $35.80.

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS (NYSE:TDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The company earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Telephone and Data Systems has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1.

HOW HAS TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems’ stock was trading at $16.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TDS shares have increased by 4.8% and is now trading at $17.00.

