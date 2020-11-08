CINER RESOURCES (NYSE:CINR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $98.20 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Ciner Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CINER RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources’ stock was trading at $13.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CINR shares have decreased by 12.5% and is now trading at $11.44.

METLIFE (NYSE:MET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MET)

MetLife last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. MetLife has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. MetLife has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS METLIFE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MET)

MetLife’s stock was trading at $33.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MET stock has increased by 23.5% and is now trading at $41.13.

APOLLO MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AMEH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Apollo Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APOLLO MEDICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical’s stock was trading at $14.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMEH shares have increased by 26.2% and is now trading at $17.75.

ZILLOW GROUP (NASDAQ:ZG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ZILLOW GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group’s stock was trading at $41.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZG shares have increased by 152.0% and is now trading at $104.11.