EMX ROYALTY (NYSE:EMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty last announced its earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $1.70 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EMX ROYALTY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty’s stock was trading at $2.70 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, EMX stock has increased by 1.5% and is now trading at $2.74.

EMERSON RADIO (NYSE:MSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSN)

Emerson Radio last posted its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EMERSON RADIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:MSN)

Emerson Radio’s stock was trading at $0.7975 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MSN shares have increased by 3.5% and is now trading at $0.8253.

SHOE CARNIVAL (NASDAQ:SCVL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.0. Shoe Carnival has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SHOE CARNIVAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival’s stock was trading at $31.66 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SCVL stock has increased by 10.6% and is now trading at $35.02.

AMTECH SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ASYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Amtech Systems has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Amtech Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMTECH SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems’ stock was trading at $5.32 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ASYS shares have increased by 9.6% and is now trading at $5.83.