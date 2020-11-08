HANESBRANDS (NYSE:HBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Hanesbrands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HANESBRANDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands’ stock was trading at $10.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBI shares have increased by 26.4% and is now trading at $12.85.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:CCOI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Its revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cogent Communications has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.4. Cogent Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COGENT COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications’ stock was trading at $84.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCOI shares have decreased by 35.7% and is now trading at $54.09.

MESA LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:MLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.54. The company earned $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year. Mesa Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MESA LABORATORIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories’ stock was trading at $230.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MLAB shares have increased by 14.9% and is now trading at $265.33.

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:BCRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $2.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BCRX shares have increased by 57.5% and is now trading at $4.08.