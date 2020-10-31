HCA HEALTHCARE (NYSE:HCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare last announced its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.77. The business earned $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has generated $10.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. HCA Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HCA HEALTHCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare’s stock was trading at $112.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HCA stock has increased by 10.1% and is now trading at $123.94.

CF BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:CFBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. CF Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CF BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares’ stock was trading at $11.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CFBK stock has increased by 20.3% and is now trading at $13.55.

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES (NYSE:AWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm earned $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has generated $4.78 earnings per share over the last year. Armstrong World Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries’ stock was trading at $91.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AWI shares have decreased by 34.6% and is now trading at $59.90.

PARTNERS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $13.04 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Partners Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS PARTNERS BANCORP’S NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, November 3rd 2020.