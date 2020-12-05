KT (NYSE:KT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KT)

KT last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. KT has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. KT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KT)

KT’s stock was trading at $9.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KT shares have increased by 20.3% and is now trading at $11.28.

AT HOME GROUP (NYSE:HOME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. At Home Group has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year. At Home Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AT HOME GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group’s stock was trading at $3.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HOME stock has increased by 371.3% and is now trading at $16.73.

DOLLAR GENERAL (NYSE:DG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General last released its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm earned $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Its revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has generated $6.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Dollar General has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOLLAR GENERAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General’s stock was trading at $157.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DG shares have increased by 35.4% and is now trading at $213.43.

EZCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EZPW)

HOW HAS EZCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP’s stock was trading at $4.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EZPW shares have increased by 26.9% and is now trading at $5.38.