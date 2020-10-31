MOELIS & COMPANY (NYSE:MC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company last released its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The company earned $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Its revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moelis & Company has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Moelis & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOELIS & COMPANY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company’s stock was trading at $27.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MC shares have increased by 34.2% and is now trading at $37.20.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Aflac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AFLAC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac’s stock was trading at $36.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AFL shares have decreased by 8.1% and is now trading at $33.95.

ENCORE WIRE (NASDAQ:WIRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire last announced its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Encore Wire has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENCORE WIRE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire’s stock was trading at $44.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WIRE shares have increased by 4.1% and is now trading at $46.21.

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies has generated $6.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. Trane Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRANE TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies’ stock was trading at $107.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TT stock has increased by 24.1% and is now trading at $132.75.