MUELLER INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USNA)

Mueller Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Mueller Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MUELLER INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:USNA)

Mueller Industries’ stock was trading at $25.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MLI shares have increased by 20.1% and is now trading at $30.28.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s stock was trading at $6.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRST stock has decreased by 5.2% and is now trading at $5.80.

UNION BANKSHARES (NYSE:AUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. Union Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNION BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares’ stock was trading at $21.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AUB stock has increased by 21.0% and is now trading at $26.60.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS (NYSE:CLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company earned $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cleveland-Cliffs has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.9.

HOW HAS CLEVELAND-CLIFFS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs’ stock was trading at $4.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLF stock has increased by 93.1% and is now trading at $8.67.