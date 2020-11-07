MSG NETWORKS (NYSE:MSGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Its revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. MSG Networks has generated $2.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. MSG Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MSG NETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks’ stock was trading at $12.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MSGN stock has decreased by 26.1% and is now trading at $9.37.

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:CBFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services last announced its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. CB Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CB FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services’ stock was trading at $22.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBFV stock has decreased by 11.7% and is now trading at $20.06.

NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE (NYSE:NMFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance’s stock was trading at $11.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NMFC stock has decreased by 8.3% and is now trading at $10.39.

GENERAL MOTORS (NYSE:GM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GM)

General Motors last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Its revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has generated $4.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4.

HOW HAS GENERAL MOTORS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GM)

General Motors’ stock was trading at $26.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GM shares have increased by 42.8% and is now trading at $37.14.