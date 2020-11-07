NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES (NYSE:NNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm earned $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. National Retail Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties’ stock was trading at $46.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NNN stock has decreased by 27.6% and is now trading at $33.59.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:NSIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. The business earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has generated $5.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Insight Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSIGHT ENTERPRISES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises’ stock was trading at $45.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NSIT stock has increased by 41.5% and is now trading at $64.90.

GRANITE REAL ESTATE (NASDAQ:GRP.U) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter. Granite Real Estate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Granite Real Estate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF GRANITE REAL ESTATE? (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Granite Real Estate in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

TIPTREE (NASDAQ:TIPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tiptree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TIPTREE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree’s stock was trading at $5.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TIPT shares have decreased by 9.7% and is now trading at $5.10.