THE NEW YORK TIMES (NYSE:NYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. Its revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. The New York Times has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5. The New York Times has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE NEW YORK TIMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times’ stock was trading at $33.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NYT shares have increased by 16.9% and is now trading at $39.56.

ALARM.COM (NASDAQ:ALRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm earned $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Its revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.7. Alarm.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALARM.COM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com’s stock was trading at $38.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALRM shares have increased by 89.4% and is now trading at $73.15.

ATRICURE (NASDAQ:ATRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm earned $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year. AtriCure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATRICURE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure’s stock was trading at $35.28 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATRC shares have increased by 4.1% and is now trading at $36.71.

NLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company earned $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. Its revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. nLIGHT has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. nLIGHT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NLIGHT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT’s stock was trading at $12.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LASR shares have increased by 157.7% and is now trading at $31.49.