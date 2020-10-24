PPG INDUSTRIES (NYSE:PPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHG)

PPG Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business earned $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Its revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. PPG Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PPG INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PHG)

PPG Industries’ stock was trading at $96.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PPG stock has increased by 38.5% and is now trading at $134.27.

NEXTERA ENERGY (NYSE:NEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The utilities provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has generated $8.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. NextEra Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXTERA ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy’s stock was trading at $241.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NEE stock has increased by 25.6% and is now trading at $303.07.

UNION PACIFIC (NYSE:UNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Union Pacific has generated $8.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Union Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNION PACIFIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific’s stock was trading at $141.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UNP shares have increased by 32.9% and is now trading at $188.14.

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ANIK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business earned $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. Anika Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Anika Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS ANIKA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $36.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ANIK stock has decreased by 3.2% and is now trading at $35.21.