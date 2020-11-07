TENNECO (NYSE:TEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm earned $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tenneco has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year. Tenneco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TENNECO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco’s stock was trading at $5.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TEN stock has increased by 56.1% and is now trading at $8.18.

FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Five Prime Therapeutics has generated ($3.92) earnings per share over the last year. Five Prime Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $2.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FPRX stock has increased by 75.8% and is now trading at $5.15.

E.L.F. BEAUTY (NYSE:ELF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. Its revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.7. e.l.f. Beauty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS E.L.F. BEAUTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty’s stock was trading at $13.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ELF stock has increased by 41.9% and is now trading at $19.43.

LINDE (NYSE:LIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LIN)

Linde last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde has generated $7.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.9.

HOW HAS LINDE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LIN)

Linde’s stock was trading at $173.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LIN stock has increased by 43.6% and is now trading at $249.76.