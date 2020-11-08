TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (NYSE:TKC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s stock was trading at $5.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TKC stock has decreased by 11.7% and is now trading at $4.77.

MAXLINEAR (NYSE:MXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm earned $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year. MaxLinear has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAXLINEAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear’s stock was trading at $12.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MXL stock has increased by 133.1% and is now trading at $28.44.

RETROPHIN (NASDAQ:RTRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Retrophin last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year. Retrophin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RETROPHIN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Retrophin’s stock was trading at $14.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RTRX shares have increased by 45.8% and is now trading at $21.57.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year. CIRCOR International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International’s stock was trading at $25.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CIR shares have increased by 12.0% and is now trading at $28.50.