THOMSON REUTERS (NYSE:TRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Thomson Reuters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THOMSON REUTERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters’ stock was trading at $68.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRI shares have increased by 24.5% and is now trading at $85.80.

ALBEMARLE (NYSE:ALB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Albemarle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALBEMARLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle’s stock was trading at $70.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALB shares have increased by 50.6% and is now trading at $105.50.

LENDINGCLUB (NYSE:LC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. Its revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. LendingClub has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LENDINGCLUB’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub’s stock was trading at $9.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LC stock has decreased by 40.9% and is now trading at $5.56.

SUNRUN (NASDAQ:RUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.22. The firm earned $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sunrun has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SUNRUN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun’s stock was trading at $15.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RUN shares have increased by 285.4% and is now trading at $58.00.