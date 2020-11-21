TYSON FOODS (NYSE:TSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods last released its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Tyson Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TYSON FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods’ stock was trading at $57.63 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TSN shares have increased by 5.4% and is now trading at $60.74.

COCRYSTAL PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:COCP)

HOW HAS COCRYSTAL PHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma’s stock was trading at $0.7988 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, COCP stock has increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $0.8890.

CUE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:CUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma last released its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year. Cue Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUE BIOPHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma’s stock was trading at $11.33 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CUE stock has increased by 7.8% and is now trading at $12.21.

MACY’S (NYSE:M) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:M)

Macy’s last posted its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year. Macy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACY’S’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:M)

Macy’s’ stock was trading at $6.08 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, M stock has increased by 48.8% and is now trading at $9.05.