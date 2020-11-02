Earnings results for Diebold Nixdorf (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Sanmina last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Its revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Sanmina has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. Sanmina will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf (NASDAQ:SANM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanmina in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.48%. The high price target for SANM is $40.00 and the low price target for SANM is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Diebold Nixdorf (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina does not currently pay a dividend. Sanmina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diebold Nixdorf (NASDAQ:SANM)

In the past three months, Sanmina insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,374,014.00 in company stock. Only 3.73% of the stock of Sanmina is held by insiders. 92.76% of the stock of Sanmina is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diebold Nixdorf (NASDAQ:SANM)



Earnings for Sanmina are expected to grow by 30.13% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $3.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanmina is 16.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Sanmina is 16.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Sanmina has a PEG Ratio of 0.72. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Sanmina has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

