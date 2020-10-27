Earnings results for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Diebold Nixdorf last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Diebold Nixdorf has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diebold Nixdorf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.04%. The high price target for DBD is $17.00 and the low price target for DBD is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Diebold Nixdorf has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Diebold Nixdorf has a forecasted upside of 63.0% from its current price of $7.36. Diebold Nixdorf has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Diebold Nixdorf does not currently pay a dividend. Diebold Nixdorf does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Diebold Nixdorf insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $14,832.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Diebold Nixdorf is held by insiders. 88.02% of the stock of Diebold Nixdorf is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Diebold Nixdorf are expected to grow by 105.68% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Diebold Nixdorf is -2.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diebold Nixdorf is -2.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

