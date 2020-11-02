Earnings results for Digimarc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Victory Capital last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Victory Capital has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Victory Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Victory Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.19%. The high price target for VCTR is $26.00 and the low price target for VCTR is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Victory Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.39, Victory Capital has a forecasted upside of 11.2% from its current price of $18.34. Victory Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Victory Capital has a dividend yield of 1.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Victory Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Victory Capital is 9.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Victory Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.76% next year. This indicates that Victory Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Victory Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.16% of the stock of Victory Capital is held by insiders. Only 18.09% of the stock of Victory Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings for Victory Capital are expected to grow by 1.72% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $3.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Victory Capital is 8.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Victory Capital is 8.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Victory Capital has a PEG Ratio of 0.29. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Victory Capital has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

