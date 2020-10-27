Earnings results for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Digimarc last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm earned $6.50 million during the quarter. Digimarc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Digimarc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digimarc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.71%. The high price target for DMRC is $40.00 and the low price target for DMRC is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Digimarc has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Digimarc has a forecasted upside of 4.7% from its current price of $30.56. Digimarc has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc does not currently pay a dividend. Digimarc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

In the past three months, Digimarc insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $112,100.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.17% of the stock of Digimarc is held by insiders. 54.96% of the stock of Digimarc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC



The P/E ratio of Digimarc is -11.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Digimarc is -11.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Digimarc has a P/B Ratio of 7.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

