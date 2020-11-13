Earnings results for Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Digirad last issued its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter. Digirad has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Digirad has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digirad in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 123.05%. The high price target for DRAD is $6.00 and the low price target for DRAD is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad does not currently pay a dividend. Digirad does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD)

In the past three months, Digirad insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.49% of the stock of Digirad is held by insiders. Only 11.58% of the stock of Digirad is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD



The P/E ratio of Digirad is -0.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Digirad is -0.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Digirad has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

