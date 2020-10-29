Earnings results for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.28. The company earned $993 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.8. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.42%. The high price target for DLR is $186.00 and the low price target for DLR is $142.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays a meaningful dividend of 2.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is 67.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.50% next year. This indicates that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

In the past three months, DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,004,890.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR



Earnings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH are expected to grow by 7.74% in the coming year, from $6.07 to $6.54 per share. The P/E ratio of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is 52.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is 52.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a PEG Ratio of 3.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a P/B Ratio of 3.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

