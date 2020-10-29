Earnings results for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Digital Turbine last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business earned $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.3. Digital Turbine has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digital Turbine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.11%. The high price target for APPS is $40.00 and the low price target for APPS is $11.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Digital Turbine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.89, Digital Turbine has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $30.03. Digital Turbine has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine does not currently pay a dividend. Digital Turbine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

In the past three months, Digital Turbine insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,068,998.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Digital Turbine is held by insiders. 60.94% of the stock of Digital Turbine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS



Earnings for Digital Turbine are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Digital Turbine is 107.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Digital Turbine is 107.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Digital Turbine has a PEG Ratio of 1.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Digital Turbine has a P/B Ratio of 33.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

