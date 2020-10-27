Earnings results for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Dime Community Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.7. Dime Community Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.38%. The high price target for DCOM is $23.00 and the low price target for DCOM is $16.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Dime Community Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 51.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dime Community Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.15% next year. This indicates that Dime Community Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

In the past three months, Dime Community Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Dime Community Bancshares is held by insiders. 71.00% of the stock of Dime Community Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM



Earnings for Dime Community Bancshares are expected to grow by 37.82% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 0.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 0.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Dime Community Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

